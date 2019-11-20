Suicide is leading cause of death in Ohio preteens, officials say

[Editor’s note: This article discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)]

Suicide is the leading cause of death among Ohio children ages 10 to 14, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s report released this month on suicide rates in the state.

WASHINGTON STATE BANS VAPE PRODUCTS THAT CONTAIN VITAMIN E ACETATE

In its 2018 Ohio Suicide Demographics and Trends Report, which says suicide was the 11th leading cause of death in Ohio among all ages, officials said the number of suicides among preteens ages 10 to 14 increased by 56 percent from 2007 to 2018.

For Ohioans aged 15 to 34, suicide was the second leading cause of death.

“Now we have numbers to say, ‘We need more resources, we need more monitoring, we need more screening and kids are in need of help,’” Dr. Brittany Myers, a pediatric psychologist and assistant professor of psychiatry at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, told News 5 Cleveland.

From 2007 to 2018, the overall suicide rate in the state increased by 64 percent, according to the report, which also found five people in Ohio die by suicide every day, while every 33 hours one youth in the state also dies by suicide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2018, Ohio saw 1,836 suicides. The highest rates occurred in adults ages 45 to 64, the report found.

To read the full report, click here.