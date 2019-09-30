Stretch mark removal procedure leaves mom with infected scars

A woman who was left feeling insecure about stretch marks on her body following three pregnancies said her confidence is now “at an all-time low” after a removal procedure left her with infected scars.

“I felt so insecure about my body and because of my vanity, I have been left with all this scarring,” Amiee Ward, of Suffolk, England, told SWNS. “It looks even worse than before. I wish I had just accepted my body. People should embrace the female body and be proud of their scars.”

Ward, whose children are 8, 7 and 4, said she paid nearly $500 for a procedure called fibroblast last November. Fibroblast therapy is a procedure that aims to tighten the skin by using an electrical charge via a “plasma pen.”

The treatment only targets affected areas and is applied repeatedly in a grid pattern over the affected area, according to the American Med Spa Association. However, there is a risk of burning through the skin if the treatment is applied for too long or too deep.

Ward, now 30, told SWNS that she consulted the salon’s owner before booking her treatment. The salon’s owner allegedly told a local news outlet that the procedure had been performed correctly. But Ward countered that after several minutes, the room started smelling like burning flesh.

"When I was having it done, the whole room stunk of burning flesh and it was really painful,” Ward told SWNS. "She did say during the consultation that it would be relatively painless procedure so I was not expecting the pain.”

Ward, who has several tattoos and said she has a high threshold for pain, told SWNS that she contacted the salon owner and sent photos of her scabbing marks, but that she was reassured the swelling and redness would go down.

"After a while, it started to smell and look weird,” she told SWNS. “I just knew it looked wrong and wasn't supposed to be looking like that."

Ward went to her doctor, who said she had been burned and gave her a cream to heal the wounds. Nearly a year later, she said she would consider more procedures to fix the new scars but is too scared.

"My confidence is at an all-time low,” she told SWNS. “It has affected my marriage. I don't want to be intimate, so I'm working on trying to accept my body now and embrace it."