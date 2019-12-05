'Sperminator' who's fathered 52 kids gets own web series

When it comes to making babies, Ari Nagel — a.k.a. “The Sperminator” — has the Midas touch.

The Post broke the now-44-year-old’s story on Father’s Day 2016. Back then, the Brooklynite had sired a mere 22 children. Today, he’s fathered 49 by sperm donation and three with his estranged wife: His oldest is 16 years old, the youngest is 3 months, and there are another 15 babies on the way in locations ranging from Great Neck, New York, to Ghana in West Africa.

“It started with one and at this point now it’s me not being very good at saying no,” Nagel says in The Post’s new six-part web series, “The Sperminator.”

The City University of New York math professor even gets flown around the world by wannabe moms — typically single women and lesbian couples.

“I had a woman from Fiji contact me this month. She wanted to fly me to Fiji,” he says in one of the episodes.

Nagel claims he has “super sperm” with a count of 85 million per milliliter. (The Mayo Clinic says normal sperm density ranges from 15 million to greater than 200 million sperm per milliliter.) But his main appeal is that he has never charged a woman for his donations, enabling them to avoid sperm bank costs, which can run into the thousands of dollars, as well as all the associated red tape.

