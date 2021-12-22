Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

South Africa COVID-19 omicron study indicates less likelihood of hospitalization, severe illness

Omicron infections may present 80% less likelihood of hospitalization

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
COVID-19 treatment pill 'could be a game changer': Dr. Marc Siegel Video

COVID-19 treatment pill 'could be a game changer': Dr. Marc Siegel

Fox News medical contributor gives his take on the authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill on 'The Story.'

Preliminary data from a South African study that analyzed the severity of the COVID-19 omicron variant indicates a possible less likelihood of hospitalization and severe illness than with other variants. 

A preprint of the study, which has yet to receive certification by peer review, indicates that individuals with S Gene Target Failure (SGTF) – which is an indicator that presumes omicron infection – were 80% less likely to require hospitalization once infected, and even once in the hospital were 70% less likely to develop severe illness than did someone with the delta variant. 

The study noted that "some of this reduction is likely a result of high population immunity." 

SOUTH AFRICA MAY HAVE REACHED OMICRON PEAK AFTER RECENT DROP IN COVID-19 CASES

Researchers examined links between SARS-CoV-2 lab tests, COVID-19 case data, genome data, and the DATCOV national hospital surveillance system for the country examining individuals diagnosed between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30 of this year. 

People who have just received their jab against COVID-19 Friday Dec. 3, 2021 wait for their vaccine card to be processed at the Orange Farm, South Africa, multipurpose center. South Africa has accelerated its vaccination campaign a week after the discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

People who have just received their jab against COVID-19 Friday Dec. 3, 2021 wait for their vaccine card to be processed at the Orange Farm, South Africa, multipurpose center. South Africa has accelerated its vaccination campaign a week after the discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

They then compared the data to delta variant infections diagnosed between April and Nov. 2021. 

Infections included individuals with COVID-19 symptoms, those who acquired infection in a hospital, and those who tested positive when admitted for another reason. 

NIGERIA DESTROYS 1M EXPIRED DONATED COVID-19 VACCINES

The study also controlled for factors that contribute to differing levels of severity, including age, co-morbidities, sex, province, and healthcare sector. 

South Africa’s median age is 27.6 years old, according to data from Worldometer

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The study resulted from a collaboration between the University of Witwatersrand’s School of Pathology, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) of the National Health Laboratory Service, the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Health Sciences, National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), and Lancet Laboratories.

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 