Some romaine lettuce safe to eat again, FDA says

It's now safe to eat some romaine lettuce, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Monday.

Health officials said the romaine linked to a deadly E. coli outbreak that sparked an alert last week to avoid the lettuce entirely appears to be from California's Central Coast Region. The FDA said romaine lettuce from other locations should soon be labeled with harvest dates and regions, so consumers know that it's safe to eat.

People shouldn't eat romaine that doesn't have the label information, according to the FDA. For romaine that doesn't come in packaging, grocers and retailers are being asked to post the information by the register.

The agency warned the public last Tuesday not to eat any romaine lettuce after dozens of people were reported sick -- including some who were hospitalized -- because of an E.coli outbreak connected to the food.

As of Monday, the FDA said 43 people became ill in 12 states due to the outbreak, and another 22 people were sickened in Canada.

Since romaine has a shelf life of about 21 days, health officials said last week they believed contaminated romaine could still be on the market or in people's homes. The FDA last week advised anyone who had romaine lettuce in their homes or businesses to withdraw and destroy the leafy greens.