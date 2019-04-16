Expand / Collapse search
Some Chewy Chips Ahoy 13-oz. cookie packages recalled: officials

Elizabeth Zwirz
Elizabeth Zwirz
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 16

Select packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies were recalled over the weekend due to the possible presence of “an unexpected solidified ingredient” in the sweet treats, officials said.

The brand tweeted about the announcement from Mondelēz Global LLC on Saturday, which issued the “limited voluntary recall” in the U.S.

STUFFED SANDWICHES RECALLED OVER POSSIBLE PLASTIC CONTAMINATION, OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE

It affects 13-oz. packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies with retail UPC number “0 44000 03223 4” and has a “best when used by” date of Sept. 7, 2019; Sept. 8, 2019; Sept. 14, 2019; or Sept. 15, 2019, the company said in a news release.

“This voluntary recall is being conducted because of the potential for certain product to contain an unexpected solidified ingredient,” the company wrote. “Some reports of potential adverse health effects have been received.”

Only the aforementioned products are included in the recall, the company said, adding that anyone who has the specified item should not eat it.