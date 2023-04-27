Carbon monoxide cases are on the rise: Here's what you need to know
And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week
SILENT KILLER – A mom shares her son's near-death experience with carbon monoxide poisoning. Continue reading…
BE WELL – Catch skin cancer warning signs early with self-exams. Continue reading…
AI AND MENTAL HEALTH – New tech could help providers track depression and suicide risks. Continue reading…
LATE-ONSET PARKINSON'S – What you should know about comedian Richard Lewis' diagnosis. Continue reading…
DR. AI – Could large language models like ChatGPT make doctors' jobs easier? Continue reading…
THE COST OF LONGEVITY – Most U.S. seniors can’t afford nursing homes or assisted living, a new study says. Here's why. Continue reading…
SPIKE IN STREP – Doctor says "we've missed cases" as viruses have weakened immune systems. Continue reading…
FINE-TUNING THE BRAIN – Discover why learning to play a musical instrument could protect cognitive function. Continue reading…
DISTURBED SLEEP AND DEMENTIA – Sleeping meds could lower signs of Alzheimer's in the brain, new research has found. Here's what to know. Continue reading…
