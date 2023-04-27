Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Health Newsletter
Published

Carbon monoxide cases are on the rise: Here's what you need to know

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Brenden Dusenberry split

Brenden Dusenberry, 21, from Idaho, nearly died recently when fumes filled his small Utah apartment. Click the article below for the full story. (Kristie Dusenberry)

SILENT KILLER – A mom shares her son's near-death experience with carbon monoxide poisoning. Continue reading…

BE WELL Catch skin cancer warning signs early with self-exams. Continue reading…

AI AND MENTAL HEALTH – New tech could help providers track depression and suicide risks. Continue reading…

AI mental health

A Boston-based medical data company called OM1 recently built an AI-based platform, called PHenOM, for physicians.  (iStock)

LATE-ONSET PARKINSON'S – What you should know about comedian Richard Lewis' diagnosis. Continue reading…

DR. AI – Could large language models like ChatGPT make doctors' jobs easier? Continue reading…

THE COST OF LONGEVITY – Most U.S. seniors can’t afford nursing homes or assisted living, a new study says. Here's why. Continue reading…

Sad older lady

As many as 80% of aging adults in America lack the financial resources to pay for two years of nursing home care or four years of an assisted living community, according to a study. Click on the link just above for details. (iStock)

SPIKE IN STREP – Doctor says "we've missed cases" as viruses have weakened immune systems. Continue reading…

FINE-TUNING THE BRAIN – Discover why learning to play a musical instrument could protect cognitive function. Continue reading…

DISTURBED SLEEP AND DEMENTIA – Sleeping meds could lower signs of Alzheimer's in the brain, new research has found. Here's what to know. Continue reading…

Older woman with insomnia

Sleeping pills could help stave off signs of Alzheimer's disease in the brain. Click the article link below to learn more. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.