Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Health Newsletter

Siblings reunite after cancer battle, COVID concerns rise, and experts share brain-boosting tips

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Kid returns home after cancer treatment

Beckett Fowler reunited with his three siblings after spending six months in the hospital for cancer chemotherapy.  (SWNS)

EMOTIONAL REUNION – Siblings see their brother for the first time after his 6-month hospital stay amid his cancer battle. Continue reading…

CHECKED OUT – A new report points to a lack of engagement and burnout among nurses. Continue reading…

COVID CONCERNS – Doctors weigh in after a new Gallup poll Gallup’s finds some Americans are more worried about the virus. Continue reading…

Woman in mask

A little over half the respondents, or 55%, said they never wear a mask, while 45% said they still wear one at least some of the time. (iStock)

ANTIBIOTIC ALERT – Here's what doctors say about the ongoing amoxicillin shortage. Continue reading…

DIET SODA DANGER? – An artificial sweetener has been linked to higher rates of autism in some babies. Continue reading…

BRAIN BOOSTERS – Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida neurosurgeon and longevity expert, says these 10 tips can help slow mental aging. Continue reading…

Brain boosters

"While both mind and body tend to ‘malfunction’ as we age, the longer we stand on this earth, you can slow its rate of progression — or rather, regression," the doctor said. (iStock)

CAR SEAT SAFETY – Experts share the rules of the road when driving with kids. Continue reading…

OBESITY BY STATE – The CDC breaks down rates across the U.S. — how does your state stack up? Continue reading…

FOODS THAT HARM – Experts say it's "not a coincidence" that consuming these unhealthy foods can lead to depression. Continue reading…

Unhealthy snacks

A new study published in the journal JAMA Open Network found that eating "ultraprocessed" foods can contribute to a higher risk of depression. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.