Select canned dog food recalled over vitamin D levels, FDA says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the recall of select products from another dog food brand, adding to a seemingly growing list of canine foods that have been pulled off the market due to potentially high levels of vitamin D.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition has voluntarily recalled some of its canned food products due to “potentially elevated levels of vitamin D,” the company said in its notice, posted to the FDA’s site.

The affected canned foods, which can be found here, were sold in pet stores and veterinary clinics across the nation. None of the brand's dry foods, treats or cat food have been affected at this time.

“Hill’s Pet Nutrition learned of the potential for elevated vitamin D levels in some of our canned dog foods after receiving a complaint in the United States about a dog exhibiting signs of elevated vitamin D levels. Our investigation confirmed elevated levels of vitamin D due to a supplier error,” the company said.

While vitamin D is an “essential nutrient” for dogs, too much of it can cause vitamin D toxicity, which can lead to kidney failure or even death in dogs. Those who survive may have “long-term impairments,” including kidney or heart disease, which require “lifelong management," according to VCA Animal Hospitals.

Vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, weight loss, increased urination, and excessive drooling are signs of vitamin D toxicity, according to the FDA.

The news comes after multiple dry dog food brands were recalled in December due to potentially “toxic” levels of vitamin D.

For more information, pet owners can contact Hill’s Pet Nutrition at 1-800-445-5777.