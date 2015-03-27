Researchers to Study Men With Pregnancy Symptoms

Most people already know how women can feel during a pregnancy, but what about men?

A Wakito University, New Zealand study is out to give some attention to men’s reactions to pregnancy, including food cravings, weight gain, and labor pains.

Irene Lichtwark, who is head of one of the studies, said on Wakito University’s website that she is having trouble finding men to openly discuss their symptoms.

“New mothers find all sorts of opportunities to get together and to talk about what’s going on in their lives, but finding groups of new fathers is proving difficult,” said Lichtwark.

“I think it’s important we have a better understanding of men’s role in pregnancy. There are instances where men get pregnancy symptoms, like food cravings, weight gain and even labor pains. The more we know, the better equipped the medical profession will be to deal with pregnancy issues.”

