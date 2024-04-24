Republic of the Congo declares monkeypox epidemic after more than a dozen cases confirmed

The Republic of the Congo has declared a monkeypox epidemic, according to health officials.

This comes after more than 19 cases were confirmed across five departments, including the capital Brazzaville.

In 2022, the WHO declared an outbreak of monkeypox a global health emergency, which spread to Europe and North America.

No deaths have yet been recorded, Health Minister Gilbert Mokoki said in a statement on Tuesday.

He called on the public to take precautions including avoiding close contact with suspected cases, avoiding contact with animals and avoiding handling game meat with bare hands.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has named the virus mpox to replace the older term monkeypox, citing concerns of stigma and racism associated with the name.

Mpox was first detected in humans in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970, according to the WHO.

Symptoms include fever, aches and skin lesions.

