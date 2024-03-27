Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Princess Kate's cancer, plus marijuana risks and sleep's impact on mental health

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Kate Middleton in London

Princess Kate Middleton has announced that she's been diagnosed with cancer following major abdominal surgery in January. The Princess of Wales has just begun a treatment regimen of "preventative chemotherapy," she said in a video message. (Max Mumby/Getty Images)

ROYAL RECOVERY – In the wake of Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement, doctors discuss the preventative treatment she is receiving. Continue reading…

NOT SO FAST – Intermittent fasting, or time-restricted eating, was linked to a surprising spike in heart-related deaths. Here’s what the study found. Continue reading…

UP IN SMOKE – Using marijuana daily could increase the risk of serious cardiac events. Officials at the American Heart Association explain. Continue reading…

weed smoking heart health split

Daily weed smoking could cause complications for heart health, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. ((PABLO VERA/AFP via Getty Images)(iStock))

UNLIKELY DONOR – A Massachusetts man's life was saved when he received an animal kidney in a groundbreaking transplant. Continue reading…

UNDER THE RADAR – Thousands of men's cancer diagnoses were missed during the COVID pandemic. Doctors weigh in. Continue reading…

MENTAL EXHAUSTION – Sleep and mental health are more closely connected than you might think. Experts reveal the serious risk of missed rest. Continue reading…

Man awake at night

Inadequate sleep can negatively impact critical functions like decision-making, impulse control, problem-solving abilities, emotion regulation and resilience, an expert tells Fox News Digital. (iStock)

AT-HOME ABORTIONS – Medication abortions have seen a sharp increase over the past decade. Women's health experts offer insights. Continue reading…

VISUAL DISORDER – A rare neurological condition caused a man to see "demonic" facial distortions. Learn more about what causes this scary phenomenon. Continue reading…

'APPETITE FOR DRUGS' – Overdose deaths continue to climb in the U.S., per a new CDC report. What needs to change? Continue reading…

This article was written by Fox News staff.