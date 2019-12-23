Expand / Collapse search
More than 1,000 pounds of pork sausage recalled over plastic contamination concerns

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Heads up, consumers: an Illinois-based company is recalling more than 1,000 pounds of its pork sausage products over concerns the meat is contaminated with “extraneous material, specifically hard, dark plastic,” federal officials said last week.

In a Friday news release, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said that about 1,092 pounds of  Ashland Sausage Company’s pork sausage products are subject to the recall. The products were produced on Nov. 14 and were shipped to retail locations in Illinois and New York.

The affected products contain five pieces of “Nershire Natural Casing Sausage.” The 12 oz products have the lot code S318 and bear the establishment number “EST. 21549” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recall was issued after a consumer found pieces of plastic in the product.

The recall was issued after a consumer found pieces of plastic in the product. (iStock)

The recall was initiated after a customer reported that he or she found “two small pieces of dark hard plastic in the product,” as per the recall notice. No adverse reactions related to the call back have been reported to date.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” said federal officials.

Those with further questions regarding the recall can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854. To view the label of the recalled product, click here.

