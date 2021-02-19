Pfizer files to ease COVID-19 vaccine temperature storage requirements

Pfizer has submitted data to potentially ease storage requirements for its COVID-19 vaccine. The company said the vaccine has demonstrated stability when stored at -25 degrees Celsius to -15 degrees Celsius, which is commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators.

Pfizer said it submitted the data to the FDA to support a proposed update to prescribing information, which would allow the vials to be stored at these temperatures for up to two weeks as an alternative or complement to using the ultra-low temperature freezer.

"We have been contiously performing stability studies to support the production of the vaccine at commercial scale, with the goal of making the vaccine as accessible as possible for healthcare providers and people across the U.S. and around the world," Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and chief executive officer, said in a news release. "We appreciate our ongoing collaboration with the FDA and CDC as we work to ensure our vaccine can be shipped and stored under increasingly flexible conditions. If approved, this new storage option would offer pharmacies and vaccination centers greater flexibility in how they manage their supply."