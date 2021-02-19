Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 85% effective after single dose, Israeli researchers find

A vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech cut symptomatic COVID-19 disease by 85% after the first dose, according to Israeli researchers.

Findings were outlined in correspondence published in The Lancet on Friday, drawing on results from 7,214 health care workers at the Sheba Medical Center. Researchers found the 85% reduction in disease 15 to 28 days after the first dose, and reported a 75% drop in infections within the same time period.

PFIZER FILES TO EASE COVID-19 VACCINE TEMPERATURE STORAGE REQUIREMENTS

"Our data show substantial early reductions in SARS-CoV-2 infection and symptomatic COVID-19 rates following first vaccine dose administration," study authors wrote.

The drop in disease after a single dose could bolster an approach to space out the dosing regimen amid vaccine supply issues, the team noted. However, most of the vaccinated cohort was "young and healthy," warned Sheba epidemiologist Gili Regev-Yocha, per Reuters.

The findings stack up against an overall 95% vaccine efficacy for a two-dose regimen administered 21 days apart, as previously reported by Pfizer-BioNTech. Fox News has requested comment from Pfizer on the findings.