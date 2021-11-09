Pfizer, BioNTech expected to ask for regulators' approval of COVID-19 boosters for all adults: report

Vaccine-makers Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech are expected to ask federal regulators to clear their COVID-19 booster shots for all adults, according to a new report.

The New York Times, citing two people familiar with the situation, said Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considered likely to agree as early as before Thanksgiving.

The first coronavirus booster shots – also Pfizer's – were granted for emergency use authorization (EUA) in September.

However, that same month, an external advisory board voted to recommend booster shots on an emergency basis only for those with high-risk jobs, medical conditions or people 65 and older.