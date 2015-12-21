Pennsylvania girl, 8, who had quadruple-organ transplant meets donor's parents

next Image 1 of 3

An 8-year-old Pennsylvania girl who underwent a rare quadruple-organ transplant in November met the parents of her donor last week.

My Fox Boston reported that Kyree Beachem, of Ellwood City, received a liver, pancreas, and small and large intestines from Arianna Morales, the 5-year-old daughter of Luis and Evelyn Morales.

Luis and Evelyn visited Kyree Wednesday at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, where she has been undergoing surgery and treatment for Hirschprung’s disease, a condition marked by missing nerve cells from the colon that complicates food digestion, ABC News reported.

"It was a very, very emotional meeting," Kyree’s mother, Nan Beachem, 51, told ABC. "No one broke down and sobbed, but there were a lot of quiet tears."

Arianna, who had holoprosencephaly— a congenital condition whereby the brain did not properly grow and divide— died in November.

“I never wanted a family to lose their child so that mine could live,” Nan wrote on Facebook. “The Morales family wanted to see another child live if their angel was given her wings.”

MyFoxBoston.com reported that doctors have transferred Kyree from the pediatric intensive care unit onto the transplant floor. For the first time since her surgery, she slept without oxygen on Wednesday night.