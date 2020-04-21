Pediatric coronavirus cases climb at Boston Children's Hospital, doctor says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Each day brings several admissions of pediatric coronavirus cases into a children's hospital in Boston as Massachusetts' cases surge.

As of late Monday, 11 children are being treated for COVID-19 at Boston Children's Hospital, including three in the intensive care unit, according to a local news outlet.

“I’d say our rate of admissions has been higher over the past week, for sure,” Dr. Michael Agus told WCVB 5 ABC. Agus is the chief of medical critical care at Boston Children’s Hospital.

As of Monday, the hospital has admitted 25 pediatric coronavirus cases overall, according to the news outlet.

“I think these are small numbers, but it doesn’t feel small if you’re one of those 25,” Agus said.

Massachusetts now has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, with at least 38,077 positive cases -- following behind New York and New Jersey, respectively.

“We’re right in the middle of the surge now," the state's Republican governor, Charlie Baker, said Sunday on CBS News' “Face the Nation."

Agus told WCVB 5 ABC most of the hospital’s COVID-19 patients “have underlying health conditions, and their symptoms are similar to those seen in adult coronavirus patients, such as respiratory distress.”

A preliminary report from early April by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said coronavirus cases are not as severe in children as compared to adults, though severe cases and hospitalizations do occur in the younger age group.

Additionally, Angus said doctors have seen far fewer cases of other viruses during the state’s stay-at-home advisory.

“Within 10 days, two weeks of the social distancing that we started in Boston, all those other viruses dropped to near zero,” Agus said. Most of the other cases included seasonal viruses, such as the flu, that were approaching their natural end anyway, though social distancing hastened the reduction.

As of Monday, some 933 of Massachusetts's nearly 40,000 COVID-19 cases are among those 19 years old and younger, according to WCVB 5 ABC.

A spokesperson for Boston's Children's Hospital did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on Tuesday.

