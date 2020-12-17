Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Oxford COVID-19 vaccine's 2-dose regimen elicits ‘broad’ immune response

Earlier trial data sparked confusion

By Kayla Rivas | Fox News
The University of Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine induces the best immune response when administered in two full-doses, researchers said after publishing additional early trial data.

The findings were published Thursday in Nature Medicine, and an accompanying university statement said the vaccine "induces broad antibody and T cell functions."

"The booster doses of the vaccine are both shown to induce stronger antibody responses than a single dose, with the standard dose / standard dose inducing the best response," reads the university release.

ASTRAZENECA CORONAVIRUS VACCINE SAFE, 70% EFFECTIVE, STUDY SUGGESTS

Results published in The Lancet last week suggested the shot was safe and approximately 70% effective, though an earlier mix-up led some participants to get a half-dose followed by a full dose, instead of two full doses as intended. As a result of the mistake, preliminary findings showed with a half dose/full-dose regimen had 90% efficacy and two full doses showed 62% efficacy.

The team of researchers couldn’t explain the discrepancy in the data at first.

The mix-up damaged confidence in the jab, though experts say it will likely still see approval.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Kayla Rivas is a Health reporter and joined Fox News in April 2020.