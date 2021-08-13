Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Over 90,000 J&J recipients went back for unauthorized dose

Fully vaccinated, non-immunocompromised people do not need an additional vaccine dose right now, the FDA reiterated Thursday

Kayla Rivas
By Kayla Rivas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Over 90,000 people who received the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine returned for one or more additional unauthorized doses, experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday.

Fully vaccinated, non-immunocompromised individuals do not need an additional vaccine dose right now, the FDA reiterated Thursday while announcing expanded emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines to authorize a booster shot for certain immunocompromised patients.

CLICK HERE TO FIND A COVID-19 VACCINE NEAR YOU

Some 90,979 J&J shot recipients returned for one or more additional COVID-19 vaccine doses, or less than 1% of approximately 12 million J&J jab recipients, according to slides presented during an Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting. It wasn't clear whether they sought additional vaccine under a physician's guidance.

Though concerns have surfaced over potentially reduced vaccine protection in the face of concerning viral variants, Johnson & Johnson recently told Fox News it remains confident in its COVID-19 vaccine's ability to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death amid the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.

FDA GREENLIGHTS COVID-19 BOOSTER VACCINE FOR SOME IMMUNOCOMPROMISED PATIENTS

"All authorized COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to help prevent infection and reduce the severity of illness, which is why COVID-19 vaccinations are such an important tool to help end the pandemic," J&J told Fox News earlier this month. "As noted by the CDC, though a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated can still get COVID-19, developing severe illness is still a rare occurrence."

Also, some 1.14 million people who received the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines also returned for at least one additional unauthorized dose, against a backdrop of nearly 140 million mRNA shot recipients, or less than 1%. 

The CDC advisory panel is set to vote whether additional doses should be administered to certain immunocompromised patients later Friday. 

Kayla Rivas is a Health reporter and joined Fox News in April 2020.