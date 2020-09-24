Oregon's once presumed youngest coronavirus victim actually tested negative for virus: report

A family is pushing for answers after new testing verified their son, originally deemed Oregon's youngest coronavirus fatality, was in fact not infected with the virus, according to a media outlet.

Matthew Irvin, 26 of Yamhill County, Ore., fell ill in July, and upon a trip to the hospital, he was suspected of having the virus, was tested for it and then was sent home, according to Fox 12 Oregon.

His step-father reportedly told the outlet the young man’s condition then worsened, and when family members contacted the hospital about re-admission, the family says they were told not to return unless Irvin had difficulty breathing. The young man died at home soon thereafter, said the report.

Following his death, the family got the test results: negative.

A private autopsy and sample testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) verified the negative result, according to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the report.

Irvin’s family is reportedly seeking more information from the state that might reveal more about the young man's death.

Fox 12 reported reaching out to Oregon Health Authority, questioning whether Irvin’s name was removed from its coronavirus-related death toll. While the local outlet reportedly did not hear back, the agency later posted an entry along with its daily release on Wednesday.

"Updated information is available for Oregon’s 295th COVID-19 death, a 26-year-old man in Yamhill County," it said. "The updated death certificate does not list COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or as a significant condition that contributed to his death, and he is no longer considered a COVID-19 related death or case."

