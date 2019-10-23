Oregon teen dies of bacterial meningitis: report

A 16-year-old Oregon high school student has reportedly died of bacterial meningitis, according to a local report.

The student, who was not identified, was a sophomore at St. Helens High School.

“Doctors suspect bacterial meningitis caused his death. Test results are expected later this week to pinpoint the exact cause,” according to a letter from the school district obtained by KATU2, which noted the teen was on the wrestling team at the high school.

Other students may have been exposed to the disease, so health officials are working to identify anyone who may require preventative antibiotics.

Bacterial meningitis, according to Medical News Today, is the “most serious type of meningitis.” Many different types of bacteria can cause the disease. Symptoms typically include nausea and vomiting, headache and stiff neck, sensitivity to light, confusion and cold hands and feet. Mottled skin and a “rash that does not fade under pressure,” are also signs.

A vaccine can prevent the disease, which can spread from person to person through kissing or coughing.