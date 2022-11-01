Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Orange County, CA, declares state of emergency over surge in viruses

Southern California county is seeing record pediatric infections

Associated Press
A health emergency has been declared in Southern California's Orange County due to rapidly spreading virus infections.

The county health officer issued the declaration Monday due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits, the OC Health Care Agency said in a press release.

"Additionally, a Proclamation of Local Emergency has been declared, which allows the County to access State and Federal resources to address the situation and seek mutual aid from surrounding counties," the statement said.

Orange County, Calif., has declared a state of emergency over surging viral spread

Orange County, Calif., has declared a state of emergency over surging viral spread (Fox News)

Last week, neighboring San Diego County's public health agency sounded a similar alarm.

"Local health providers are seeing an early spike in flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, and while COVID-19 cases are currently trending down in the region, a triple whammy of all three viruses circulating at the same time could lead to strains on the already overburdened medical system," a San Diego County statement said.

While there is no vaccine for RSV, Orange County's health officer, Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, said children and at-risk individuals should keep up to date on flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, wear masks indoors and stay home when sick.