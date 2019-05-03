Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Stroke
Published

Oklahoma dad suffers stroke after cracking neck

Alexandria Hein
By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 3

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 3 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

An Oklahoma man is recovering from a harrowing medical ordeal after he did what millions of Americans do every day: he cracked his neck, only to land in the hospital for a stroke.

Josh Hader, 28, told KOCO News that the moment he heard “the pop” back in March, his entire left side went numb.

WOMAN LEFT PARTIALLY PARALYZED AFTER NECK CRACKING TRIGGERS STROKE

“I got up and tried to get an ice pack from the fridge, and I remember I couldn’t walk straight,” he told the news outlet.

Hader, pictured with his wife and children, said he still has trouble walking with his left leg.

Hader, pictured with his wife and children, said he still has trouble walking with his left leg. (Courtesy Josh Hader)

He was rushed to the hospital where scans determined that when he turned to crack his neck, he tore an artery in his neck, triggering a stroke. Specifically, Hader had torn the vertebral artery, which is the same injury Natalie Kuniciki suffered when she cracked her neck while stretching. While Kunicki was left partially paralyzed by the tear, Hader’s doctor told KOCO News that he miraculously escaped any serious damage.

“He could have formed more clot on that tear and had a life-ending stroke,” Dr. Vance McCollom, of Mercy Hospital, told the news outlet.

Hader wore an eyepatch to treat blurred and double vision during his recovery, and still has trouble walking with his left leg. He has undergone physical therapy in an effort to help gain back strength, but told the news outlet not being able to help his wife with their children has been the most difficult part.

He wore an eye patch to treat blurry and double vision

He wore an eye patch to treat blurry and double vision (Courtesy Josh Hader)

While cracking or popping noises in joints are typically nothing to worry about, orthopedic surgeon Kim L. Stearns said if the noises are accompanied by pain or swelling it could be a sign of an injury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There is really no ‘safe’ way to crack your neck,” Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, previously told LiveScience, adding that trauma can also result in damaged nerves, ligaments and bones. “Simply put, it’s best to avoid doing it in the first place, to avoid any potential complications.”