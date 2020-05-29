NYC Phase 1 reopening set for June 8, Governor Cuomo confirms

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York City is set to begin the first phase of its reopening plan on June 8, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo Friday at his daily press conference.

"We have to be smart... we have to remind New Yorkers of that," Cuomo said of the reopening.

As a hotbed for the virus, New York City has lagged behind other regions in New York in the reopening process. All regions of the state except New York City are now in Phase 1 of reopening, according to the state's official website. Nonessential industries permitted to reopen under Phase 1 include construction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, retail (limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off), manufacturing and wholesale trade, according to the site.

The New York City Phase 1 reopening could send as many as 400,000 city residents back to work. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday that he is working with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to work out how mass transit will operate. De Blasio noted that, as more staff return to work, MTA subway services “can increase.”

The mayor also said that the city will send teams from different city agencies to make sure companies are reopening safely, while noting that the goal is not to penalize the businesses, but do more to help. De Blasio did, however, warn that if there are health or safety violations, the city could issue fines.

De Blasio also announced that the city is working to get New York City public schools opened by September 10.

“You don't go from zero to 60 miles an hour, you go from zero to 20 miles an hour. You start to open gradually [and then] watch how the system operates. If you need to adjust, adjust,” Cuomo said.

“Starting slowly has worked very well,” he added.

Phase 2 reopenings in the future would incorporate malls, dine-ins, large gatherings, gyms and movie theaters, among other venues.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.