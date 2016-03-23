Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Autism
Published

North Carolina teen with autism asks Panthers linebacker to prom

By | Fox News
  • ca4bac89-morgan_autism_prom
    Image 1 of 2

    (Fox46)

  • cc0e5e0e-NFL/
    Image 2 of 2

    February 3, 2016; San Jose, CA, USA; Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) addresses the media during a press conference prior to Super Bowl 50 at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports - RTX25BPU (USA Today Sports)

Morgan Winfree is ready to go to her last-ever high school prom and she’s got a big dream for her date— Carolina Panthers’ linebacker Luke Kuechly.

Winfree, 22, is autistic and has attended Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte since 2009, Fox46 reported. In North Carolina, students with a disability can attend school until age 22.

More on this...

In a photo shared with Fox46, Winfree is seen holding a handwritten sign asking Kuechly to the big dance.