North Carolina teen with autism asks Panthers linebacker to prom

Morgan Winfree is ready to go to her last-ever high school prom and she’s got a big dream for her date— Carolina Panthers’ linebacker Luke Kuechly.

Winfree, 22, is autistic and has attended Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte since 2009, Fox46 reported. In North Carolina, students with a disability can attend school until age 22.

In a photo shared with Fox46, Winfree is seen holding a handwritten sign asking Kuechly to the big dance.