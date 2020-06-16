Newborn's lungs collapse from crying too hard, mom claims

An infant who was born prematurely spent nearly two weeks in intensive care after her lungs collapsed from crying too hard, her mother claims.

Robyn Theaker was born in March, five weeks early, weighing just over 5 pounds.

Following birth, the baby appeared to have trouble breathing, and X-rays later revealed that she had two small holes in both lungs which caused “too much air to get inside too fast” when she would scream and cry, her mother Kylie, from York, England, told South West News Service (SWNS).

The newborn’s lungs subsequently collapsed, leading to an 11-day stay in intensive care.

"Those 11 days alone felt like 11 months — I was really lonely. Normally you would have family to help you through but it was just me and Robyn,” said Kylie, 32, referring to the coronavirus-prompted restrictions on hospital visitors.

"My worry for her was completely consuming, there was nothing else on my mind at all,” she continued. "All I could do was be there for her, she must have been in so much pain."

Doctors were forced to insert chest drains in an effort to help Robyn breathe. After a number of days that Kylie described as "touch and go," the newborn steadily showed improvement during her time in intensive care and was eventually able to breathe on her own.

Even after Robyn was released from the hospital, however, her mother said she was still worried, saying she was especially concerned that her daughter would contract the novel coronavirus.

"The first few weeks out of hospital I couldn't enjoy her, I would just look at her waiting for something to go wrong,” she said, adding she was able to bring her daughter home on March 29.

"As things gradually get back to normal I'm really excited for the future,” she added, noting that her other children are “obsessed” with their new sibling.

"Robyn had such a tough start to life but luckily she has made a full recovery, she's healthy and happy. We feel very lucky.”