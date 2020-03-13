Expand / Collapse search
Newborn baby tests positive for coronavirus in London hospital

By Shaun Woller | The Sun
A newborn baby in England has tested positive for coronavirus — the world’s youngest victim.

The child’s mother had been rushed to a London hospital days earlier with suspected pneumonia.

Friday night, she and her tot were being treated at separate hospitals.

The mom was tested at North Middlesex Hospital but her positive result was known only after the birth.

The baby was tested within minutes of arrival.

Medics are trying to establish whether the tot was infected during birth, or contracted the virus in the womb.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.