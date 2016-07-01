New York girl who lost family in fire gets new hand, foot

Safyre Terry, the 8-year-old New York girl who captured hearts after losing her father and siblings in a house fire, has received a new hand and foot. Terry lost the limbs in the 2013 fire.

In a June 28 Facebook post, Terry’s aunt, Liz Dolder, shared photo of her new right hand— shown holding an object painted with the word “Faith” and left foot. Both prostheses are pink with a design of pandas, hearts and peace signs.

In December, Terry captured social media attention when she made a request for Christmas cards and received over 1 million cards, Fox 5 New York reported.

On Saturday, the Rotterdam, New York, girl is riding a firetruck during a local 4th of July parade.

The picture of Terry and her new limbs has over 21,000 likes.

"It was the best day ever," Dolder told Fox 5. "She said she is on cloud nine. Loving the glow she has."