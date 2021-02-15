Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

New York confirms South African coronavirus variant case

Cuomo said that at this time, there is no evidence of further spread

By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
close
Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing, makes announcementVideo

Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing, makes announcement

New York has confirmed a case of the South African coronavirus variant in a patient who was transferred to a city hospital from Connecticut.

In a press conference held Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that at this time, there is no evidence of further spread pertaining to the case. He made the announcement moments before revealing that the city would begin a phased re-opening of overnight subway service starting next Monday. 

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

This is a developing story, please continue to check back for updates. 