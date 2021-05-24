New Jersey to lift statewide indoor mask mandate, physical distancing May 28

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order to drop the statewide indoor mask mandate and 6 feet of physical distancing in most settings, with few exceptions. The new measures will take effect Friday, May 28.

Businesses can continue to require masks for employees and customers, Murphy said during a briefing.

Mask requirements will still apply in health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, on public transportation, in travel hubs like airports and stations, and also in public-facing offices like the Motor Vehicle Commission.

The news comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued updated guidance on May 13, saying people who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus no longer need to wear masks while indoors or outdoors or physical distance in either large or small gatherings.

This is a developing story, please continue to check back for updates.