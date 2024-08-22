Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HEALTH

New COVID vaccines get FDA approval for 2024-2025 season

FDA says updated vaccines ‘provide better protection’ against latest COVID variants

Melissa Rudy By Melissa Rudy Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for the 2024-2025 season.

The updated mRNA vaccines, Comirnaty and Spikevax, were fully approved for people 12 years and older, while the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were granted emergency authorization for children 6 months through 11 years of age, according to an FDA announcement released today.

The monovalent (single) vaccines are designed to target the Omicron variant KP.2 strain of SARS-CoV-2.

RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID VACCINE IDENTIFIED IN STUDY

"These vaccines were updated to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by circulating variants," the FDA stated.

"Vaccination continues to be the cornerstone of COVID-19 prevention," said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in the FDA announcement. 

FDA sign

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for the 2024-2025 season. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

"These updated vaccines meet the agency’s rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"Given waning immunity of the population from previous exposure to the virus and from prior vaccination, we strongly encourage those who are eligible to consider receiving an updated COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants."

COVID vaccine

The updated mRNA vaccines were "approved and authorized for emergency use," according to an FDA announcement. (iStock)

The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older receives the updated COVID-19 vaccination.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP      

That includes women who are pregnant or breastfeeding

As of the week ending Aug. 10, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 18.1% of COVID tests were positive.

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen against a blue background.

The monovalent (single) vaccines are designed to target the Omicron variant KP.2 strain of SARS-CoV-2. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

Meanwhile, 2.4% of those visiting emergency departments were diagnosed as COVID-19 — a drop of 1.5% from the prior week.

The percentage of deaths related to COVID was 1.9%, per the CDC, up from 1.6% the prior week.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews/health

Individuals should speak with their doctor if they have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, the agency stated.

Melissa Rudy is senior health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.