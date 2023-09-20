Expand / Collapse search
HEALTH

Is it just a mosquito bite — or could it be 'skeeter syndrome'? Here's what to know

Welts caused by skeeter syndrome can last for weeks after a bite

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
If a pesky mosquito bite just doesn't seem to go away, it could be something else — namely, skeeter syndrome.

Skeeter syndrome, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is "a large local allergic reaction to mosquito bites marked by significant inflammation." 

The syndrome can be described as a severe allergic reaction to a mosquito's saliva, the Cleveland Clinic's website stated. 

Some people experience swelling so badly that they have trouble moving, the clinic noted. 

Others may develop a fever. 

Dr. Tania Elliott, chief medical officer at Nectar, a New York health tech company that sells at-home allergy tests and treatments, told Fox News Digital that while skeeter syndrome is rare, it "can affect people of any age, but most commonly affects young children." 

Mosquito bite woman

A severe allergic reaction to mosquito bites may actually be "skeeter syndrome," experts say. It "can affect people of any age, but most commonly affects young children." (iStock)

Those who have skeeter syndrome will experience large welts after they're bitten by a mosquito.

These welts "last longer than a typical mosquito bite, and can blister and even bruise," Elliott said. 

Another possibility is that someone is highly allergic to the saliva of certain types of mosquitoes — but not others.

"The reaction can last up to two weeks and can look like an infection," she said.

Some people with skeeter syndrome think they actually have cellulitis or a bacterial infection, the expert noted.

If people suspect they have skeeter syndrome, they should treat their mosquito bites with "supportive care," which could include corticosteroid creams, said Elliott. 

welt on arm

Skeeter syndrome causes large welts that last for weeks after mosquito bites. These bites should be treated with "supportive care," said one expert. (iStock)

"In severe cases, oral steroids are indicated," she said. 

An allergist can determine if a person has skeeter syndrome — and then advise the best treatment. 

Although skeeter syndrome is found in people of all ages, those who are younger are at a higher risk, as they do not have a fully developed immune system, the Cleveland Clinic website indicated.

woman scratching mosquito bite

Skeeter syndrome can be treated with steroid creams and oral steroids, a doctor told Fox News Digital. (iStock)

A person can develop skeeter syndrome, or suddenly begin showing extreme reactions to mosquito bites, at any age. 

"You may have had typical reactions to mosquito bites all your life, but then suddenly develop an allergy to the saliva," stated the Cleveland Clinic.

Changes within the immune system can trigger this change, the clinic said. 

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.