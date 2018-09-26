Mom's warning about public bathroom changing tables goes viral

A mother in Indiana is hoping to catch the attention of parents nationwide with her message about the importance of cleaning infant changing areas in rest stops and public areas. Taking to her Facebook page, Jessica Wayman, a recovering addict, posted photos of a changing area with black marks on it and revealed that those marks could be leftover residue from drug use.

“See the black marks? Those are from burnt spoons,” she wrote in her public post. “Addicts use these as tables while they shoot up. There could be residue from heroin/meth whatever, and other harmful bodily fluids. If someone doesn’t care about themselves, I can promise you, they aren’t thinking about your kids. Be cautious.”

Wayman’s Sept. 23 post has been shared 115,000 times, with many parents commenting that they had no idea and just assumed the marks were left from overuse.

In 2016, 63,632 drug overdose deaths occurred in the U.S., with fentanyl encounters increasingly on the rise.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is between 50 and 100 times more potent than morphine. According to the CDC, it’s being sold through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect, and is often mixed with heroin or cocaine. Simply coming into contact with traces of the substance could prove life-threatening.

“SHARE so this can reach as many parents/guardians/babysitters as possible,” Wayman wrote in her post. “It could mean the difference between life or death/serious life threatening injury, for a lot of innocent children & unsuspecting parents.”

The large response prompted Wayman to edit the post and reveal more about her personal history with drug abuse.

“I am a recovering addict myself, which is why I made this post in the first place, to warn all the unsuspecting parents who would never think something like this when looking at a changing table,” she wrote, in part.

“Along with people using them as tables while they shoot up, they are also OFTEN used by addicts to bust drugs out and crush them up upon. So again, be cautious.”