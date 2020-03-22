Missouri woman gives birth in Walmart toilet paper aisle, report says

A woman reportedly gave birth in the toilet paper aisle of a Walmart in Missouri last week after her water broke while she was shopping, according to a report.

A nurse who happened to be present in the Springfield Walmart assisted the mother while a store manager held up a sheet for privacy, KY3 reported.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to help deliver the baby.

"Crowd control, [I'm] not like the best with blood so that was my job, holding the sheet and crowd control, making sure that nobody invaded what privacy the poor lady still had," said Jessica Hinkle, the store manager.

The process reportedly took 45 minutes. Customers, meanwhile, could be heard cheering as the woman and her new baby were taken away by ambulance.

“You know a feel-good moment, everybody’s going through so much and with a baby it’s like everything comes full circle,” said Hinkle.

The manager told KY3 that on Thursday she contacted the woman, who told her that she and her baby are doing well.

The odd episode in Springfield comes amid heightened panic over the spread of COVID-19. In recent weeks scenes of empty shelves at grocery stores have become commonplace.

Toilet paper, paper towels and other products seemingly not essential for dealing with the novel coronavirus have been flying off the shelves as the public’s anxiety about the outbreak continues to drive so-called “panic buying.”

