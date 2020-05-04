Michigan woman recounts coronavirus battle alongside mother, 83: 'My heart is broken'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An inseparable mother-daughter duo who did everything together were both diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in late March, and eventually wound up in the same hospital room where Glenda Johnson held her mother Linda's hand as she took her final breaths.

While Glenda, 58, is mourning the death of her beloved 83-year-old mother, she is grateful that she was able to be with her during her last moments, as so many other COVID-19 victims have died alone with no family members at their side, NBC News reported.

The Michigan pair first got sick in early March but didn't head to the hospital until later in the month when Linda's fever spiked, according to the news outlet. At that point, they had both developed shortness of breath.

They tested positive for COVID-19 at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, where they were also diagnosed with pneumonia and were first placed on separate floors. After several days, the staff moved the two of them into the same room.

They reportedly talked, watched movies together, and called friends. Glenda allegedly improved enough to be considered for discharge, but, Linda, who had several underlying health conditions, required dialysis, and her breathing became labored, so the daughter chose to remain by her side and continue recovering, according to NBC News.

In mid-April, Linda’s condition seemed to improve, she had a healthy appetite and called friends, saying she would see them soon. Just two days later, however, her pneumonia worsened.

It was difficult to watch her mother suffer through the pain, but Glenda knew she was fortunate to stand bedside, feeding her ice chips and holding her hand until her last breath.

“I told her I was going to be OK and if she saw my dad, to go with him. She said she hadn’t seen him because she did not want to die. She was fighting to live,” Glenda told the outlet.

Glenda, who has no siblings or children of her own, said her "heart is broken," following her mother's death.

More than 43,200 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Michigan, resulting in at least 4,020 deaths. The state has become a hotbed of controversy as protesters take to the streets over strict stay-at-home orders. Last week, protesters, some of whom were armed, stormed the state's Capitol building as lawmakers were set to begin debating an extension of the orders.

“The fact of the matter is we are in the global pandemic. This is not something we negotiate ourselves out of and is a political matter; this is a public health crisis that has taken the lives of almost 70,000 Americans,” Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said as she slammed the protesters.