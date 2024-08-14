Men's cancer warnings, rare diseases revealed, and babies' chiropractic care

CONTROVERSIAL ‘CURE’ – Doctors clash on the safety of chiropractic care for babies, as one family claims that adjustments transformed their fussy newborn. Continue reading…

ALARMING SPIKE – A new study finds that men's cancer deaths are expected to skyrocket by more than 90% by 2050. Experts weigh in on potential reasons behind the projected surge. Continue reading…

WHAT IS POTS? – Dive into the symptoms and therapies for the disease that affects Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky. Continue reading…

PAINFUL PROCEDURE - The CDC has updated its guidance on pain management for IUD insertion after women have complained about severe discomfort. Continue reading…

VIRAL CONCERNS - Health officials warn that a "Zika-like" mosquito-borne virus has spread into Europe. Continue reading…

SMALL-TOWN HEALTH – A small suburb of Washington, D.C., has been named America's healthiest community. Discover the factors that played a role in the decision. Continue reading…

‘GIFT FROM GOD’ - An Atlanta couple welcomed their twin daughters, conjoined at the heart, for just one hour of life. Breana Dell shares her heartbreaking yet inspiring story. Continue reading…

POWERING DOWN – Limiting your kids' screen time to a specific number of hours per week has shown to benefit their behavior and mental health, a recent study shows. Continue reading…

GRIM RANKINGS – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released the top 10 causes of death in the U.S. — see the updated list here. Continue reading…

‘BE KIND’ – Actor Colin Farrell's son is living with Angelman Syndrome, a lifelong disease with debilitating effects. Get all the details about the rare condition. Continue reading…

