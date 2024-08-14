Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Health Newsletter

Men's cancer warnings, rare diseases revealed, and babies' chiropractic care

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Chiropractic care split

An Ohio family reports that their newborn is "smiling again" after visiting a chiropractor to ease her nonstop crying. Click below to learn more about the potential benefits and risks. (Joseph Freeman; iStock)

CONTROVERSIAL ‘CURE’ – Doctors clash on the safety of chiropractic care for babies, as one family claims that adjustments transformed their fussy newborn. Continue reading…

ALARMING SPIKE – A new study finds that men's cancer deaths are expected to skyrocket by more than 90% by 2050. Experts weigh in on potential reasons behind the projected surge. Continue reading…

WHAT IS POTS? – Dive into the symptoms and therapies for the disease that affects Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky. Continue reading…

Katie Ledecky poses

USA's Katie Ledecky poses with her gold medal after winning the women's 800m freestyle final at the Paris La Defense Arena on the eighth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. The athlete recently shared her POTS diagnosis with the world. (John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

PAINFUL PROCEDURE - The CDC has updated its guidance on pain management for IUD insertion after women have complained about severe discomfort. Continue reading…

VIRAL CONCERNS - Health officials warn that a "Zika-like" mosquito-borne virus has spread into Europe. Continue reading…

SMALL-TOWN HEALTH – A small suburb of Washington, D.C., has been named America's healthiest community. Discover the factors that played a role in the decision. Continue reading…

‘GIFT FROM GOD’ - An Atlanta couple welcomed their twin daughters, conjoined at the heart, for just one hour of life. Breana Dell shares her heartbreaking yet inspiring story. Continue reading…

Conjoined twins

Amelia Jane Dell and Elhora Auri Dell were born on Feb. 29 at 7:37 a.m. They each weighed 3.5 pounds. "It was amazing to see how their little bodies were still working," mother Breana Dell said. (Mandy Daniel Photography)

POWERING DOWN – Limiting your kids' screen time to a specific number of hours per week has shown to benefit their behavior and mental health, a recent study shows. Continue reading…

GRIM RANKINGS – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released the top 10 causes of death in the U.S. — see the updated list here. Continue reading…

‘BE KIND’ – Actor Colin Farrell's son is living with Angelman Syndrome, a lifelong disease with debilitating effects. Get all the details about the rare condition. Continue reading…

Colin Farrell with son

Actor Colin Farrell is launching a new foundation to raise awareness of a rare genetic condition called Angelman syndrome, which affects his son — pictured with Farrell, at right, in 2009. (Getty Images)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.