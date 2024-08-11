Top 10 causes of death in the US, see the CDC’s latest list

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released the biggest causes of mortality in 2023.

The report, published by the agency on Aug. 8, was based on death records from the National Vital Statistics System.

A total of 3,090,582 deaths occurred in the U.S. in 2023, a decline of 6.1% compared to 2022, the report stated.

"The overall death rate is decreasing," Dr. Marc Siegel, senior medical analyst for Fox News and clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center , told Fox News Digital.

"The key change is decreased deaths from COVID as the population builds up more immunity."

COVID was the fourth leading cause of mortality in 2022, linked to 245,614 deaths.

It plummeted to the 10th cause in 2023, with 76,446 deaths.

Death rates were highest among the elderly, males and Black people, Siegel noted.

"This is not a surprise because of increasing risks in these groups, including high blood pressure and heart disease ," he said.

Considering demographic groups, overall death rates were lowest among "non-Hispanic multiracial" and highest among "non-Hispanic Black or African American persons," the report confirmed.

Top 10 causes of death for 2023

Below are the top 10 leading underlying causes of death in the U.S., as compiled by the CDC using data from the National Vital Statistics System.

Heart disease Cancer Unintentional injury Stroke Chronic lower respiratory diseases Alzheimer’s disease Diabetes Kidney disease Chronic liver disease and cirrhosis COVID-19

There were some limitations in the study , the CDC acknowledged.

"Data are provisional, and numbers and rates might change as additional information is received," the agency wrote in the report.

The actual death count may be higher in some categories due to a lag time in reporting.

Different jurisdictions may also submit death certificates on varying timelines, the agency noted.

There is also the "potential for misclassification" among certain races and ethnicities, per the report, so that "death rates for some groups might be underestimated or overestimated."

Fox News Digital reached out to the CDC and additional physicians for comment.