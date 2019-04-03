Massachusetts warns of possible measles exposure after confirmed case outside Boston

Massachusetts health officials are warning residents about possible measles exposure after a confirmed case was reported in the greater Boston area on Sunday. The person visited several locations during the infectious period, including a Starbucks and a Service Plaza on I-90, according to a health department press release.

“The measles virus is currently causing large national and international outbreaks of measles and a lack of vaccination, combined with domestic and international travel, has resulted in the spread of illness,” Dr. Catherine Brown, the state’s epidemiologist, said in the press release. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from this disease.”

The patient, who was not identified, visited a KKatie’s Burger Bar in Plymouth on March 26, A Waltham Starbucks on March 27, a Staples in Wlatham, a Dunkin’ in Waltham’s Wal-Lex Shopping Center, a Whole Foods in Hyannis and a Target in Braintree all on March 28.

Officials warned those possibly exposed to the virus may develop symptoms within 10 days to two weeks. The early symptoms may resemble those of a cold, with health officials urging potential patients to contact their health care provider via phone before arriving at the office.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends all children receive their first dose of the MMR vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age, with school-aged children receiving a second dose. The agency recommends adults receive at least one dose, with certain high risk groups requiring two doses.