Man accidentally swallows dentures while eating pancakes, report says

An 80-year-old man in China wound up in the hospital after he allegedly swallowed his dentures while eating pancakes. The man, identified as Mr. Shang, was brought to Jinan Central Hospital in East China hours after the accident when he realized that he was suddenly missing teeth, according to AsiaWire.

“I ate two buns, then I wanted to eat a pancake,” he reportedly told the outlet. “While eating the pancake, I couldn’t find my dentures. I needed my teeth to eat the pancake but I couldn’t find them. I thought ‘Oh no. My teeth fell into my stomach.’”

Shang’s self-diagnosis proved true when scans at the hospital showed what appeared to be a sharp metal object resting in his stomach.

“We located the dentures with the gastroscope,” Dr. Zhu Jingyu, the hospital’s head gastroenterologist, told the news outlet. “They were already inside the patient’s stomach. His esophagus and stomach both had abrasions.”

The exam determined that Shang’s three false teeth, which were attached to a metal plate and had sharp hooks on either side, would need to come out, but deciding how was a challenge for Jingyu.

“The challenge of removing the dentures was in how we could do it without causing further abrasions to his stomach and esophagus,” he told AsiaWire. “Especially his esophagus, because of three sections which were particularly narrow. In the end, we tried several transparent caps and protective tubs, adjusted the angels and finally removed the false teeth from his stomach.”

The entire procedure took two hours, according to the report, and Shang is expected to make a full recovery.