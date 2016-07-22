Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update July 22, 2016

Man doing well after UK's first double hand transplant

By | Associated Press
Chris King, the first person in Britain to receive a double hand transplant, shows his hands at Leeds General Infirmary, Leeds, England, Thursday July 21, 2016. Chris King said Friday he feels "whole again" after the surgery. The 57-year-old lost both his hands except for his thumbs in an industrial accident three years ago. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

LONDON — The lead surgeon in the UK's first double hand transplant says he believes the patient will regain good movement and feeling in his hands.

Dr. Simon Kay said Friday that patient Chris King is "doing very well" after the complex 12-hour operation performed in the last 10 days.

King says he already has some movement in his hands. The 57-year-old had lost both his hands except for his thumbs in an industrial accident three years ago. He is the second person to receive a hand transplant at a specialist unit at the Leeds General Infirmary and the first to have both hands replaced.

The donor of the hands has not been identified but his family released a statement sending their best wishes to King.