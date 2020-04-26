Los Angeles County says those in lower-income communities more vulnerable to coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Health officials in Los Angeles County said those living in lower-income areas in the city are three times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who live in richer areas, a report said Sunday.

The Los Angeles Times reported that black people in the county have seen the highest death rates, followed by Latino people. The report said 117,000 people in the county and about 14 percent tested positive.

KTLA reported that the county reported 18 new deaths on Sunday, which brings the total deaths there to 913. The number of infections approached 20,000.

“The most difficult part of the COVID-19 pandemic is losing people to the virus,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the L.A. County director of public health, said in a statement.

Her statement said of the 18n deaths on Sunday, 13 were over 65 years old, four were between 41 and 65, and one person was between 18 and 40. Fifteen had underlying conditions. The report said 93 percent of the deaths had an underlying health condition.

“As we have more information about who is dying, we are reminded that the work ahead requires that we address issues of disproportionality that result in higher rates of death among African Americans, Latinx and Asians as well as residents living in poverty.”