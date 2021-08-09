Los Angeles County considers requiring proof of vaccination at some venues

LOS ANGELES--Officials in Los Angeles County are expected to meet later this week to talk about the prospects of requiring some kind of proof of vaccination for entry at some venues, a report said.

The move has already been employed in France and Italy. The Los Angeles Times pointed to a proposal created by Janice Hahn, a supervisor from the 4th District. She said that officials in the county need to "consider whether additional measures are necessary" in order to prevent the spread of new variants.

CLICK FOR THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS

The county is home to a little over 10 million residents. The county’s tracker said there were 3,031 new cases and eight new deaths on Sunday. There has been a total of 24,777 deaths from the virus.

WORLD FOOD PROGRAM SAYS PANDEMIC HAS WORSENED HUNGER AROUND THE WORLD

The Times reported that the Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for Tuesday and a draft report could be ready within the month. Hahn reportedly wrote that some elements of the mandate would still need to be ironed out, including how businesses would confirm vaccination statuses and what establishments should be exempt.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The report pointed out that Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, would have to mandate the proof in order for the measure to take effect across the entire county.