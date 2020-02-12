London sees first coronavirus case in Chinese national: report

The first case of the deadly coronavirus has been confirmed in London, raising the United Kingdom's total number of cases to nine, according to local reports.

A Chinese national was reportedly diagnosed with the virus on Wednesday afternoon, The Telegraph reported. Health officials are expected to officially announce the case sometime Wednesday evening. No other information was immediately available.

CORONAVIRUS 'SUPER-SPREADER' SPEAKS OUT AFTER INFECTING 11 OTHERS WITH VIRUS

The news comes after a British man who unwittingly spread the deadly coronavirus, now known as COVID-19, to at least 11 people across three countries has been released from the hospital.

Steve Walsh contracted the virus while on a business trip to Singapore in late January. He then went to a ski resort in the French Alps, where he unknowingly spread the virus to at least 11 others. At least five Britons who stayed at the resort -- including a 9-year-old boy -- were infected, as were five people in France. Walsh was also connected to at least one case in Spain.

“I’m happy to be home and feeling well,” he said in a statement, according to Yahoo. “I want to give a big thank you to the NHS [National Health Service] who have been great throughout and my thoughts are with everyone around the world who continues to be affected by the virus.”

“It’s good to be back with my family,” he added.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN UK DOUBLE AFTER COUNTRY SEES 4 MORE CASES

Walsh earlier this week made headlines when he came forward for the first time since being identified as the so-called “super-spreader.”

Additionally, U.K. government officials on Monday declared the coronavirus outbreak a “serious and imminent threat to public health.”