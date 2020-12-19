LIVE UPDATES: Trump signs stopgap bill to give Congress more time for coronavirus relief negotiations

President Trump signed a two-day stopgap funding bill Friday to avert a government shutdown and allow lawmakers more time to agree on a COVID relief bill.

The continuing resolution (CR), which passed both the House and Senate with just hours to spare before a midnight deadline, will prevent a government shutdown and allow Congress more time to iron out sticking points in the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill that Americans have been awaiting for months.

The House passed the measure in a 320-60 vote with the Senate approving it by a voice vote soon after, The Associated Press reported. President Trump signed the legislation late Friday, the report said.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., said the public should not expect a bill to be agreed to sooner than 1 p.m. Sunday.

