Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

LIVE UPDATES: Trump signs stopgap bill to give Congress more time for coronavirus relief negotiations

The House passed the measure in a 320-60 vote with the Senate approving it by a voice vote soon after

Fox News
close
Congress stumbles over COVID relief as government shutdown loomsVideo

Congress stumbles over COVID relief as government shutdown looms

Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the details on 'Special Report'

President Trump signed a two-day stopgap funding bill Friday to avert a government shutdown and allow lawmakers more time to agree on a COVID relief bill.

Fast Facts

    • Congress looked to avert a government shutdown for the second time in a week by passing a two-day stopgap funding bill to allow lawmakers more time to agree on a coronavirus relief bill
    • The continuing resolution (CR), which passed both the House and Senate with just hours to spare before a midnight deadline, will prevent a government shutdown and allow Congress more time to iron out sticking points in the $900 billion bill 

The continuing resolution (CR), which passed both the House and Senate with just hours to spare before a midnight deadline, will prevent a government shutdown and allow Congress more time to iron out sticking points in the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill that Americans have been awaiting for months. 

The House passed the measure in a 320-60 vote with the Senate approving it by a voice vote soon after, The Associated Press reported. President Trump signed the legislation late Friday, the report said.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., said the public should not expect a bill to be agreed to sooner than 1 p.m. Sunday.

Follow below for updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Mobile users click here. 