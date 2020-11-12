Expand / Collapse search
Live updates: Texas court halts county coronavirus order closing non-essential businesses

More than 241,000 Americans have died of the virus as of early Friday

Texas appeals court temporarily halted a county judge's order Thursday that mandates the closure of non-essential businesses in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The request to the Eighth Court of Appeals was filed by state Attorney General Ken Paxton and restaurant owners, who sought to strike down portions of El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego's lockdown measures.

The ruling temporarily halts the business closures and a nightly curfew. The court said the orders can't be enforced until it makes a final decision, which is expected Friday. 

