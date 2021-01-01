LIVE UPDATES: Florida confirms its first case of new coronavirus strain

Health officials in Florida have confirmed the state's first case of a new coronavirus strain.

The person infected was described as a Martin County man in his 20s with no history of travel, the state Department of Health said Thursday.

"The Department is working with the CDC on this investigation," the department tweeted. "We encourage all to continue practicing COVID-19 mitigation."

The first case of the new strain -- called B.1.1.7 -- in the United States was announced Tuesday. Colorado health officials said an Elbert County man in his 20s was in isolation after becoming infected. It has since been found in California as well.

The variant was first discovered in the United Kingdom, and prompted tough lockdown and travel restrictions.

