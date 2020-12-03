LIVE UPDATES: Daily coronavirus deaths in US reach record high

The daily coronavirus death toll in the U.S. reached a record high on Wednesday as officials warn that holiday-related travel is only likely to spur further virus spread.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, 2,804 coronavirus-related fatalities were recorded across the nation. Since the outbreak began, the country has recorded 273,848 virus-related deaths.

The grim toll comes as the U.S. hit another record-high this week regarding virus-related hospitalizations. For the first time since early 2020, the nation has over 100,000 patients hospitalized due to coronavirus.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield said in a discussion on Wednesday that he expects the coming months will be the most challenging for the nation from a public health perspective.

The prediction comes as the country expects to see the first vaccine approved later this month, with the first doses going to health care workers and long term care facilities.

