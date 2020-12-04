LIVE UPDATES: LA County sheriff says deputies won't enforce governor's stay-at-home order
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his deputies won't enforce a new statewide stay-at-home order announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday.
The order came as cases have surged across the state and the country.
- The U.S. has tallied more than 13.8 million cases since the pandemic began
- Businesses could be forced to close for at least three weeks under Newsom's order
"I want to stay away from business [sic] that are trying to comply, they bent over backwards to modify their operations to conform to these orders and then they have the rug yanked out from under them, that's a disservice, I don't want to make them more miserable," he told FOX 11 in Los Angeles, according to a tweet.
Businesses could be forced to close for at least three weeks under Newsom's order if capacity rates at intensive care units in several regions -- the Bay Area, Northern California, the greater Sacramento region, the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California -- dip below 15%.
