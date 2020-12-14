Live Updates: Canada administers its first COVID-19 vaccine shots

Canada administered its first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, becoming one of the first countries to do so amid efforts to battle the pandemic.

Elderly people and front-line workers were among the first to receive shots.

Anita Quidangen, a personal support worker who worked at a nursing home in Toronto during the outbreak, received the first dose in Ontario.

FAST FACTS Millions of doses of the vaccine began to be shipped across the U.S. over the weekend



The Canadian government recently amended its contract with Pfizer and BioNTech so that it would deliver up to 249,000 doses this month

Canada joins the United Kingdom and the U.S. as the first Western countries to give their citizens the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Meanwhile, in New York City, a doctor who became one of the first people in the U.S. to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine Monday told Fox News it "felt fantastic."

Follow below for more coronavirus updates. Mobile users click here.